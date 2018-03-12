Nevada County Historical Society: ‘Breweries of the Gold Country’

Archaeologists Scott Baxter and Kimberly Wooten will give a presentation entitled, "Breweries of the Gold Country" to the The Nevada County Historical Society at 7 p.m. on March 15 at the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. The free, one-hour presentation is open to the public. Husband-wife team Baxter and Wooten have coauthored a series of books on the Gold Country. Their publication, "Breweries of the Gold Country" provides a pictorial history of breweries once found throughout the foothills region, discusses their operation, their function within the communities they served and the families who operated them. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056. The Sierra Presbyterian Church located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Refreshments will be served.

Source: Wayne Teague