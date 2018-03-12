Nevada County Historical Society: ‘Breweries of the Gold Country’
March 12, 2018
Archaeologists Scott Baxter and Kimberly Wooten will give a presentation entitled, "Breweries of the Gold Country" to the The Nevada County Historical Society at 7 p.m. on March 15 at the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. The free, one-hour presentation is open to the public. Husband-wife team Baxter and Wooten have coauthored a series of books on the Gold Country. Their publication, "Breweries of the Gold Country" provides a pictorial history of breweries once found throughout the foothills region, discusses their operation, their function within the communities they served and the families who operated them. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056. The Sierra Presbyterian Church located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Refreshments will be served.
Source: Wayne Teague
Trending In: News Briefs
- A gut feeling: how intestinal microbes modulate mood and behavior
- Six week diabetes class begins Wednesday in Grass Valley
- Friends of Library book sale Saturday in Nevada City
- ‘Meet the Candidate’ event in Grass Valley with GOP gubernatorial hopeful John Cox
- Fencing Club’s spring session begins Monday in Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
- Nevada County students to participate in National School Walkout Wednesday
- Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson
- New owners, old favorites at Grass Valley’s BackPorch Market
- Nevada County authorities: Domestic violence incident leads authorities to close Shannon Way in Nevada City