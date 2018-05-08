Nevada County High school students gardner community service awards

Soroptimist of the Sierra Foothills awarded four students from Nevada Union and Bear River high schools with a Community Service Award on April 26. Recipients included Stephanie Merrill, Kellen Bodine, Nicole Darby-Achter and Toran Maronic. Merrill has devoted her efforts to creating feminine hygiene products for women who have limited resources in their home countries. She also spends her time educating women about healthcare and the importance of feminine hygiene. In his effort to make mountain biking in Nevada County more accessible, Bodine built a bicycle repair station and bike rack at a trail head of Pioneer Trail. His bike rack can hold up to 10 bikes at once, and his repair station is equipped with essential repair tools. Darby-Achter has served as a dog trainer since her freshman year. She has helped train three guide dogs who have found loving homes. Now a senior, she plans to earn a degree in psychology and become a certified dog trainer. Last July, Maronic suffered a traumatic brain injury during a non-contact football camp. Since this event, Maronic and his parents, Dave and Cortney, have started T3 Charities. These charities provide help and guidance to families who have suffered tragedies. Maronic and his family have also dedicated their time to educate athletes, parents, and coaches on athletic safety and injury prevention.