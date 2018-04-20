Nevada County Grand Jury hosts open house Tuesday at Rood Center

Meet and greet members of the Nevada County Grand Jury Tuesday, during an open house at the Rood Center in Nevada City.

Grand jury members will be on hand from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Grand Jury Office inside the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave.

Visit http://nccourt.net/divisions/grand-jury.shtml or call 530-265-1475 for information on the Nevada County Grand Jury.

Source: Nevada County Grand Jury