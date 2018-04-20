Nevada County Grand Jury hosts open house Tuesday at Rood Center
April 20, 2018
Meet and greet members of the Nevada County Grand Jury Tuesday, during an open house at the Rood Center in Nevada City.
Grand jury members will be on hand from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Grand Jury Office inside the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave.
Visit http://nccourt.net/divisions/grand-jury.shtml or call 530-265-1475 for information on the Nevada County Grand Jury.
Source: Nevada County Grand Jury
Trending In: News Briefs
- Railroad Museum celebrates 15th season with new acquisition, railbus rides
- Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline tribute benefits veterans
- University Women’s meeting to focus on the gender pay gap
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- ‘Meet the Candidate’ event in Grass Valley with GOP gubernatorial hopeful John Cox
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities: 1 dead in airport fire (VIDEO)
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Dog Bar Road wreck ID’d as Heather Stoddard, 40, of Grass Valley
- 1 dies in Nevada County Airport hangar fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation
- New 19-lot residential development proposed in Grass Valley
- Heather Stoddard, of Grass Valley, ID’d as woman in fatal wreck