Nevada County Fencing Club hosts open house/open fence

The Nevada County Fencing Club will host a free Christmas open house/open fence from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to come and watch fencers in action and learn what Olympic-style fencing is all about. Previous students and those with no fencing experience are welcome. Interested newcomers will receive instruction on the fundamentals of fencing. Light refreshments will be offered. To RSVP, email loriw@oro.net or call 530-432-1750. For club information, visit http://http://www.wix.com/ncfencing.ncfc. New class sessions begin January 8.