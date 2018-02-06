Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation to host cioppino and pasta feed

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation will host its eighth annual All-You-Can-Eat Cioppino and Pasta Feed on March 3 in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 and dinner service begins at 6 p.m.

For the event, the Foothill Lions Club will create and serve chef Arnie Romanello's 100-year-old recipe. Dinner includes antipasto, all-you-can-eat cioppino, pasta, salad and garlic bread. A no-host bar will be available, along with a silent dessert auction and live auction.

Tickets are $40 per person. The cost is $400 for a table of eight and includes two bottles of wine. Tickets are available by visiting the office at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, by calling 530-273-6217, or downloading an order form at NevadaCountyFair.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation and its mission of supporting and improving the community's fairgrounds, and supporting youth in agriculture.

For more information about the Cioppino Feed or the Foundation, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.