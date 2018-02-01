Nevada County Dems to host forum on homeless population

The recurring and seemingly intractable problem of taking care of the county's homeless population will be the topic of discussion at the First Tuesday Educational Forum at 5:30 on February 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, speakers from four different social services organizations will be featured in a program that highlights the nature of the homeless predicament and what is being done to find solutions.

Speakers will include Susan Davis and Betty Louise, project directors of A Place to Call Home; Janice O'Brien of Sierra Roots; Debbie McDonald, development director at Hospitality House; Brendan Phillips, program manager for housing, Nevada County Department of Health & Human Services.

Each speaker will make a presentation and take questions from the audience. Pizza and salad will be served and beverages will be available. The First Tuesday forum is free and open to the general public. For more information, call 530-265-3367 or log on to http://www.nevadacountydemocrats.com.

Source: Nevada County Democratic Central Committee