Nevada County Composers Cooperative presents ‘Meet the Composer’ event in Nevada City

Nevada County Composers Cooperative will present composer Alexis Alrich at their "Meet the Composer" event at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Nevada City Winery. Alrich's music has been influenced by impressionism, minimalism and Asian music. Audience members will get the opportunity to meet Alrich, hear her music and learn about her compositional process in the comfortable surroundings of the winery.

Alrich has spent the last 10 years in Hong Kong and Bejing and has recently moved to the Nevada County with her husband, Ken Howe. In Hong Kong she composed for The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Composers Guild, the Hong Kong Wind Kamerata and the Hong Kong New Music Ensemble. Her "Marimba Concerto" was performed and recorded by Dame Evelyn Glennie and the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong. Her erhu concerto, "Song of Eternal Regret," was premiered by the Shanghi Chinese Orchestra in Nov 2016. She has received numerous grants and commissions in Asia, as well as the U.S. and Europe. She is also published by Alto Publications in England and served as a music critic for the South China Music Post in Hong Kong.

Alrich studied at New England Conservatory in Boston, Cal Institute of the Arts in Valencia and Mills College in Oakland.

"Alrich has amassed a powerful resume of influences that make her music marvelously multi-cultural," Mark Vance, NCCC's executive director, said. "Her relocation to Nevada County is a significant addition to the arts community here."

