Nevada County aviation scholarship opportunity from Golden Empire Flying Association (GEFA)

The Golden Empire Flying Association is a local organization of pilots and aviation enthusiasts that has been in existence for over 50 years in Nevada County and has been offering flying scholarships since the mid-1990s. A key goal has been to encourage young men and women to consider an aviation career. Again this year, the association is offering a scholarship for student flight training toward a pilot's license. A total of $2,500 will be provided for flight instruction leading to a student solo. Once the student has demonstrated satisfactory progress, an additional $2,500 is available for flight expenses to attain a private pilot certificate. The candidate must be at least 16 years old with a passion for aviation and live within 25 nautical miles of the Nevada County Airport. Additional requirements are to have a "good" to "outstanding" record of achievement in school or work, and be willing to commit to an active and enthusiastic pursuit of flight training. To learn more, visit http://www.goldenempireflyingassociation.org/scholarship_information for full details including an application, or email inquiries to scholarship@goldenempireflying association.org. The deadline to receive applications is May 31, 2018.

Source: Carole Gibson