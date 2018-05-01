Nevada County author celebrates new memoir chronicling Scientology experiences

Author Sands Hall returns to Nevada County after touring the East Coast to celebrate her new memoir, entitled "Flunk. Start. Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology." The Book Seller will host Hall for a reading and Q&A session at 5:30 p.m. today. Doors open at 5 p.m. The book chronicles Hall's experiences as she becomes interested in, joins, and leaves the church, despite her parents' misgivings. Taking its name from a phrase used in Scientology drills, "Flunk. Start." emphasizes the importance of recognizing what one is doing wrong and starting again, a process not limited to life as a Scientologist. Hall is the author of "Tools of the Writer's Craft" and "Catching Heaven," a WILLA Award finalist, which will be available at The Book Seller during the event.

The Book Seller asks that attendees RSVP as they anticipate a large crowd in the event space. The presentation will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., so guests are encouraged to arrive with time to enjoy refreshments and find seating before it starts.