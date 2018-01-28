Nevada City student named to ‘President’s List’ at Gonzaga University
January 28, 2018
Maxwell Elon Heinzelman of Nevada City has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for the fall semester of 2017. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
