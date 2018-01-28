 Nevada City student named to ‘President’s List’ at Gonzaga University | TheUnion.com

Bethany Prince

Maxwell Elon Heinzelman of Nevada City has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for the fall semester of 2017. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

