Nevada City shredding fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be hosting a community shredding fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 28 at 114 Argall Way in Nevada City, behind SPD in the Seven Hills Business District. Old receipts, bank statements, correspondence, tax documents and more will be securely disposed of for a $10 suggested donation per banker's box. Arrangements can be made for secure box pick-ups for those unable to attend the event. All proceeds go toward the cost of one-on-one programming for children in Nevada County. For more information, call 530-265-2059 or visit http://www.bigsofnc.org.

Source: Lindy Schasiepen