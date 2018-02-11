Nevada City presentation to address DNA testing

Susan Rogers will share research she's done in her presentation, "Using DNA Testing to Solve Genealogy Problems: My Experiences with Three Tests from Two Companies" at the next meeting of the Nevada County Genealogical Society. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

Rogers will examine how DNA testing can help seekers find their ancestors and how her research enabled her to identify distant cousins in Germany and Northern Ireland. For further information, call Rochelle Chapdelaine at 530-205-9452 or email 68terrible10@gmail.com.