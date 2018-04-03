Nevada City presentation on chronic Lyme disease and other autoimmune disorders

Alternative health workers Star Rose Bond and Jeffrey Williams will host a candid informational conversation and "radical shift in perspective" about disease and illness from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on April 9 at 590 Searls Ave, Suite 3 in Nevada City.

Bond and Williams have developed a six month program for individuals suffering from Lyme disease and other autoimmune disorders. Their program consists of an integrative approach that is designed to empower participants when it comes to their own health and educate them on how to restore their limbic system and "create the biological terrain for health and healing."

For those who sign up for extended treatment, Bond and Williams will work alongside their clients to provide a comprehensive program consisting of a series of individual and group coaching meetings, herbal supplements and Buhner herbal kits.

For more information, contact Star Rose Bond at 631-948-3399 and visit http://lifestylesoflight.org/jeffrey-williams and https://www.starrosebond.com.