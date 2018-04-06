Nevada City organization class for families with special needs children

WarmLine Family Resource Center, which serves families with special needs children, is offering a free class, "Let's get Organized." Parents are asked to bring their child's assessments and evaluations, IEPs, FSPs and medical information, and the team will help each family get important records organized in such a way that information is quickly accessible when needed. The class includes free supplies, which include a one-inch binder and set of dividers. Warmline staff members emphasize that organizing records is the first step to advocating effectively and with confidence for a child. "Let's get Organized" will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on April 10 at Child Advocates of Nevada County, 208 Providence Mine Rd. in Nevada City. Register by calling toll free at 844-455-9517. For more information, visit http://www.warmlinefrc.org.