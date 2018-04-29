Nevada City legal noon seminar on employment laws

A legal seminar on basic employment laws will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on May 15 in the Law Library at the Nevada County Superior Court, located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Presented by Steve McFarlane, the seminar is open to attorneys and the general public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.

The one hour course will try to make sense of some of the most common California and federal employment laws, providing a perspective from both the employer and the employee. Topics to be discussed will include:

1. The employment relationship, including "at-will" employment, employment contracts, and employee vs. independent contractor questions.

2. Wage and hour laws, including minimum wage, meal/rest breaks, overtime, sick/vacation time, and "exempt" employees.

3. Issues relating to job interviews and employee privacy, employer record keeping/posting requirements, employee discipline and termination, and non-discrimination rules.

Recommended Stories For You

McFarlane has broad experience in the areas of civil litigation, start-up and small business advising, and estate planning and administration. He graduated cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in 2005, and thereafter worked as a civil litigator with the law firm of Bowles & Verna LLP in Walnut Creek. He opened his own practice in Nevada County in 2013 and continues to serve a wide array of clients in business law, civil litigation, and probate and trust matters. Representing many small and mid-sized businesses both locally and in the Bay Area, McFarlane advises them in contract negotiations, business disputes, employment compliance, and general business advice.