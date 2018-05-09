Nevada City Elks donate to ‘All Veteran Stand Down’

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 recently donated $3,000 to the Nevada County All Veteran Stand Down (NCAVSD) to help with the work they do for area veterans. NCAVSD is a nonprofit veteran benefit organization whose main purpose is to educate and provide resources and services to eligible U.S. military veterans, senior veterans, disabled veterans or veterans' spouses and dependents — without regard to race, color, national origin, creed, age, sex or religion.

"Stand Down" is a term used during war to describe the practice of removing combat troops from the field and allowing them to take care of their basic needs in a safe area.

NCAVSD hosts an event every year, where service providers and veteran-friendly businesses offer services in an effort to make veterans feel welcomed and supported. In addition to the Annual Stand Down, the Nevada County nonprofit assists veterans in a variety of ways throughout the year, including counseling with a chaplain, food and clothing for veterans in need and more. NCAVSD is an all-volunteer organization. All donations go to the veteran community. This year's Stand Down is scheduled for October 19 and 20 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The recent Elks donation reflected the organization's mission, "So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them." Elk volunteers have a long history of giving of their time, energy and resources to serve veterans and military.

Above, Bob and Dorothy Rhodes of the Veteran Services Committee with Nevada City Elk's Lodge #518 present a donation to William Buck (center), a veteran and president of the NCAVSD.

Learn more about our the Elk's Lodge at http://www.nevadacityelks.com and The Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down at https://www.ncavsd.org.