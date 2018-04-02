Nevada City candlelight vigil honors crime victims
April 2, 2018
The Nevada County Victim Witness Assistance Program, along with the Nevada County District Attorney's Office will lead a community candlelight vigil from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 13 at Calanan Park in Nevada City. The event will be held during the National Crime Victims' Rights Week to honor and remember all victims of crime in Nevada County. Victim Witness will be presenting a Memorial Award to the family of Nancy Anderson, for her years of dedicated service to victims of crime.
National Crime Victims' Rights Week is an annual event held in April to promote victims' rights and honor victims of crime. April 8 through 15 is the week chosen for this year's events. Communities throughout the nation come together during events in their area to remember and support local victims of crime.
Each year a theme is chosen for the national event which represents an aspect of victim recovery. This year's theme is "Expand The Circle, Reach All Victims."
In addition, organizers would like to recognize and honor all law enforcement officers for their dedication to serving victims of crime.
For more information, contact the Nevada County District Attorney's office at 530-265-1301.
— Submitted by Cliff Newell
