Nevada City book discussion to focus on the end of Alzheimer’s

Renowned Bay Area gerontologist Dr. Dale Bresden, who has explored key indicators in populations most likely to contract Alzheimer's disease, has written a book entitled, "The End of Alzheimer's: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline." With Dr. Nancy Harper facilitating, The Spiritual Book Club of Nevada County will feature the Bresden's book at its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 23 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

Multiple neurologists and physicians have praised Bresdsen's book, along with enthusiastic readers such as Maria Shriver, who said on the Today Show, "Alzheimer's is a disease for which there is no cure. Dr. Bresdsen's experimental program gives me hope that there are actions we can all take to care for our brains and keep Alzheimer's at bay."

The Spiritual Book Club, hosted by the Baha'is of Nevada County, is open to the public, and participants are welcome to attend whether or not they have read the book. Light refreshments will be served. For more information about the Baha'i Faith, visit http://www.bahaiteachings.org.