Neighborhood Center of The Arts’ ‘Holiday Show & Sale’ in Grass Valley

The Neighborhood Center of the Arts' annual "Holiday Show & Sale" will begin with an evening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 7. Festivities continue with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 and special weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Shoppers can save 20 percent on all artwork in the two in-house galleries as well as additional savings throughout the studios. Unique "one-of-a-kind" 2D and 3D art including paintings, rugs, scarves, ceramics, furniture, jewelry and more will be available for sale.

The Neighborhood Center of the Arts, a nonprofit, has been serving developmentally disabled and intellectually challenged adults in Nevada County since 1984, providing studio space, materials and instruction for 70 artists with special abilities as well as providing them with the opportunity for creativity and income.

The store is located at 200 Litton Dr. Suite 212 in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http//:www.ncagrassvalley.org.