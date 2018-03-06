Money and its effects on democracy discussed Saturday

In light of heightened concerns that the influence of big money in elections is eroding democracy, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will examine the factors that defeat the public will this weekend. At their "Second Saturday" meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 10, three speakers will address several key issues, and offer suggestions on what citizens can do.

League of Women Voters California Government Director Lee Lawrence, will address such topics as voter-suppression, the California DISCLOSE Act ("Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections," which passed), the California Petition Disclose Act (SB 651), the Federal Disclose Act (S229), spending limits in local elections (California AB 1089) and efforts to provide public financing of elections.

Jerry Silverman, of represent.us, will talk about the proposed Anti-Corruption Act, which focuses on other ways "Big Money" corrupts democracy, such as lobbyists, "revolving door" politicians fundraising during working hours, super PACS, gerrymandering and the Electoral College. He will also touch upon proposed solutions such as rank voting, public funding of elections, and immediate online disclosure of political money.

Charly Price, of Move to Amend, will address the Citizens United Supreme Court decision of 2010 declaring money speech and corporations to be persons with civil rights, as well as its precedents, its effects on our elections, and efforts to overturn it.

Refreshments are served at 9:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 838 West Main St., Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.lwvwnc.org or email president@lwvwnc.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.