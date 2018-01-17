Meeting to focus on ‘Women Advocating for Women’ in Grass Valley

With a commitment to advancing equity for women and girls, the American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch will spotlight "Women Advocating for Women" at its next meeting.

An especially timely topic, guest speakers Heidi Hall and Marilyn Nyborg will share their efforts in promoting equity and well-being for women via their individual roles. The meeting will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (program begins at 10 a.m.) Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley. It is free and open to everyone.

Both Hall and Nyborg advocate for active involvement by women in politics and leadership to make the world a better place. As an elected official and manager, Hall will discuss the importance of getting more women elected to office to improve quality of life for women and children and how she uses her success in politics to advance these goals. Nyborg approaches this work on a personal level through her writing, seminars and speaking engagements.

Hall represents District 1 on the County Board of Supervisors and serves as a manager with the California Department of Water Resources, managing both staff and budgets, working to bring people on opposite sides of critical issues to common ground. She has over 25 years of experience as an environmental professional with federal and state agencies, including with the Environmental Protection Agency, overseeing work in water and resource management.

Nyborg was a high tech recruiter in Silicon Valley for 25 years, as well as a successful business owner. She is co-founder of Gather the Women Global Matrix and Indivisible Women, founder of Gather the Women of Nevada County, Women Waking the World, and is a master "networker of connections" in women's leadership circles.

Nyborg is the author of "A Woman's Guide to Sacred Activism." She is committed to a world that creates change in cultural values worldwide and believes that women hold the key to working together for new approaches and solutions to today's problems.

American Association of University Women membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution.

For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers "Friends of AAUW" membership.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

For more information visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.