‘Meet the Candidate’ event in Grass Valley with GOP gubernatorial hopeful John Cox

The Nevada County Republican Party will host a "Meet the Candidate" event featuring California gubernatorial hopeful John Cox, who will discuss his vision for the state and how he believes he can win the governor's race.

His presentation will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Nevada County Association of Realtors' Esterly Hall, located 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.

The program begins at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.

A $5 admission is requested.

For more information, email info@nevadacountygop.org.