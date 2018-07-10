Marriages: June 25-29
July 10, 2018
June 25
Fingerson and McCammon: Kathryn Anne Fingerson and Daniel Ray McCammon.
Dowd and Tomlinson: Alison Ruth Dowd and Russell Lee Tomlinson.
Ju and Gonsalves: Miseon Ju and David John Gonsalves.
Turner and Ivy: Katherine Michaela Turner and Thomas Joseph Ivy.
June 26
Recommended Stories For You
Depersiis and Kavanagh: Vona Gianna Embree Depersiis and Desiree Joy Kavanagh.
Strika and Bell: Leah Rebecca Strika and Daren Corbett Bell.
June 27
Fickling and Baker: Kara Michelle Fickling and Ryan James Baker.
Liedstrand and Thomas: Krista Marie Liedstrand and Rakesh Thomas.
June 28
Graham and Granholm: Wendy Lee Graham and Robert Edward Granholm.
June 29
Easter and Cicogni: Allison Marie Easter and Andrew Cicogni.
Rutledge and Legard: Kimberly Dawn Rutledge and Geoffrey Lawrence Legard.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Dr. Matthew Woods: Service with a smile
- Grass Valley Police Department issued BOLO for man who reportedly robbed friends at knifepoint
- Important changes to food distribution by the Nevada County Food Bank
- Meet your merchant: If Deby Hendrickson can’t fix your sewing machine, chances are it isn’t broken
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities investigate discovery of possible human jawbone
- 2 arrested in downtown Grass Valley after police chase
- Nevada County authorities: Property owner wants tenant evicted, gets arrested instead
- Governor nixes parole for Sam Strange, convicted of murdering two Nevada County girls
- Grass Valley woman ID’d as victim in fatal Highway 20 collision