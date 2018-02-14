Lunchtime seminar on financial fraud in Nevada City

A one-hour seminar on financial fraud will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the law library at the Nevada County Superior Court. Information will include how to avoid scams and identity theft, how criminals obtain personal information and how to keep confidential information safe.

The seminar will be presented from the perspectives of a finance professional and a prosecutor.

Jason Welliver is currently a financial center manager for Bank of America in Grass Valley, with an extensive background in finance and banking. James Morris has been a deputy district attorney with the Nevada County District Attorney's office since 2016, where he prosecutes felony cases from simple check fraud to complex cases, such as kidnapping. He also attends parole board hearings. He received his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Golden Gate University in 2013.

The cost for the seminar is $15 for the public and $30 for attorneys, as part of their Minimum Continuing Legal Education or MCLE. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. The Nevada County Superior Court is located at 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Source: Nevada County Superior Court