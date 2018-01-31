Lunar trifecta
January 31, 2018
Sky gazers worldwide witnessed a rare celestial convergence known as a "super blue blood moon."
The event, which is a combination of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon, could be seen in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years.
According to NASA, the Jan. 31 full moon was special for three reasons — it's the third in a series of "supermoons" (when the moon is closer to earth than usual in its orbit and therefore 14 percent brighter). It's also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a "blue moon." The super blue moon passed through earth's shadow, it gave viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. Once the moon was in the earth's shadow it took on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."
