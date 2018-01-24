Live literary theater at the Open Book in Grass Valley

Nevada County writer and performer Hock Tjoa presents acclaimed author Vanessa Hua's "The Older the Ginger," the story of a 70-year-old Chinese immigrant who is summoned by his mother to return to his village to find a bride, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. Tickets are $10, and will available at the door and in advance at http://www.tinyurl.com/oldergv.

Hua, an award-winning author and columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, included "The Older the Ginger" in her renowned short story collection, "Deceit and Other Possibilities." In 2017, she became the Featured Literary Artist at APAture, an Asian American arts festival in San Francisco.

Tjoa first performed this reading at Sacramento's Stories for the Stage on June 30. He has been active in local community theater and Sierra Writers author events for many years.

Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Sierra Writers' Young Writers Competition. For more information visit http://sierrawriters.org.