Listening Cafe: a conversational bridge across issues that divide and separate
February 16, 2018
Members of the community are invited to attend a "Listening Cafe on Faith in Politics," scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Valentina's Organic Cafe. 841 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The format of the event will be based on guidelines suggested by "Living Room Conversations," a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 as a result of a transpartisan partnership focused on revitalizing civil discourse through conversation. Organizers say a Living Room Conversation is a created safe space with guidelines, where participants leave behind debate, judgment, and the temptation to persuade. The intention is to learn about each other's different opinions, shared interests, intentions or goals. To explore the format, guidelines and topics, visit http://www.livingroomconversations.org. For more information about the event, contact Marilyn Nyborg, marilyn@womenwakingtheworld.com.
Source: Marilyn Nyborg
