Lions donate trees to the Nevada County Fairgrounds

Members of the Grass Valley Host Lions, Nevada City Lions, Foothill Lions and Gold Country Lions Club recently donated six trees for the fairgrounds' RV park, including maples, pin oaks and a redwood. Pictured from left are Sandy Woods, Foothill Lions; Ted Schoppe, president, Foothill Lions; Rea Callender, CEO, Nevada County Fairgrounds; Randy Witt, president, Grass Valley Host Lions; George Wood, Foothill Lions; and Arnie Romanello, Foothill Lions.