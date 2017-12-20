Lions donate trees to the Nevada County Fairgrounds
December 20, 2017
Members of the Grass Valley Host Lions, Nevada City Lions, Foothill Lions and Gold Country Lions Club recently donated six trees for the fairgrounds' RV park, including maples, pin oaks and a redwood. Pictured from left are Sandy Woods, Foothill Lions; Ted Schoppe, president, Foothill Lions; Rea Callender, CEO, Nevada County Fairgrounds; Randy Witt, president, Grass Valley Host Lions; George Wood, Foothill Lions; and Arnie Romanello, Foothill Lions.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Supporters rally for Nicholas Chittock, who faces animal cruelty charge in Nevada County
- Nevada County jury convicts Jason Schuller of first-degree murder (VIDEO)
- Nevada County woman arrested in Nebraska on pot-hauling charges
- Grass Valley hardware store joins Ace co-op
- Grass Valley police: Stolen vehicle recovered, burglary tools found inside