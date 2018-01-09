Lifeguard certification class in Grass Valley

Nevada City Parks & Recreation and Northern Sierra Swimming are partnering to offer lifeguard training to anyone who is at least 15 years old, is a strong swimmer, enjoys working with children and is able to work outdoors.

Lifeguarding is a rewarding job as well as great training for future employment. Lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly, how to save lives. The American Red Cross Lifeguard Course will be offered during spring break (March 26 through 30) at Memorial Park Pool in Grass Valley. Registration and fees are due March 12. Details about the class can be found on Nevada City's website at http://www.nevadacityca.gov.

For more questions regarding lifeguard training, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129.

East Main Street in Grass Valley closed today

East Main Street between Hughes Road and Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley will be subject to traffic control today for utility line work.

The Traffic Control System will utilize one way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible.

Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.