Legal seminar on joint property owners in Nevada City

A one hour legal seminar for joint property owners with attorney Dylan Hendricks is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on April 17 in the Nevada County Superior Court's Law Library, 201 Church St. in Nevada City. Open to attorneys and the general public, the program will address the different forms of joint ownership of real estate and financial accounts and the legal implications of joint ownership.

In particular, the program will focus on common reasons for joint ownership; legal obligations and pitfalls of joint ownership including tax tips; alternatives to joint ownership to allow multiple individuals to transact business with respect to an asset; alternatives to joint ownership to facilitate probate avoidance; and a brief overview of the use of management agreements and buy/sell agreements for jointly owned property.

Hendricks is a partner at Hendricks McFarlane PC in Grass Valley. She received her J.D. in 2005 from Northwestern University. Her practice is focused on estate planning, trust and probate administration, conservatorships and charitable advising. She was previously the associate director of gift planning administration at the University of California, Berkeley, where she and her team managed the administration of bequest, charitable remainder trusts, non-publically traded securities and other complex gifts.

Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.