Legal seminar on cannabis law in Nevada City

Attorney Heather L. Burke will discuss the intricacies of 2018 California cannabis law in a seminar scheduled for noon on Jan. 16 in the law library at the Nevada County Superior Court in Nevada City.

The presentation will consist of an update on California cannabis law, including the Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. She will also discuss newly enacted regulations by three state licensing agencies — the Bureau of Cannabis Control, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Food and Agriculture. Burke will also boil down the newly formed regulatory framework for cannabis production and distribution into an overview of main points for 2018. The seminar is open to attorneys and the general public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit.

Burke is a partner with Greenspoon Marder's Cannabis Law practice group. After graduating from California Western School of Law in 2009, she began her career by working closely with several renowned California medical marijuana attorneys, who mentored her in the aggressive state and federal representation of medical cannabis patients and cultivators throughout California.

Eventually opening her own practice in Nevada City, she has worked on numerous precedent setting cases, including a five-day evidentiary hearing regarding cannabis' Schedule I status in U.S. v. Pickard in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District. Burke also co-drafted a proposed initiative for California cannabis legalization in 2016, entitled The California Craft Cannabis Initiative.

In 2014, she was awarded NORML's John Mark Flowers Scholar. The following year, she was named one of Skunk Magazine's Women of Weed for 2015. Burke is also a regular speaker and panelist at cannabis conferences throughout California. She pens a popular blog about legal issues affecting cannabis cultivators.

To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law. Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. The cost is $30 for attorneys (MCLE) and $15 for members of the public. The Nevada County Superior Court is located at 201 Church St. in Nevada City.