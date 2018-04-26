Learn more about sheriff candidate John Foster at Grass Valley event

Those who haven't decided who to vote for in the Nevada County sheriff's race are invited to an informational meeting on candidate John Foster from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 29 at 151 Union Square on Mill St. in Grass Valley. Organizers say they will provide documentation that proves why "Foster is the most qualified person running for Nevada County Sheriff." Attendees will have the chance to view documents verifying his credentials, official training, accomplishments, newspaper stories about him, certificates, diplomas, community kudos and more. The event will include free hors d'ouevres and live music. For more information, call Pinky at 530-388-0959.