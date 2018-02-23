Learn about service dogs for people with invisible disabilities

A free informational session on service dogs for people with invisible disabilities is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 6 at Full Life Yoga Studio, 204 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 204 in Nevada City.

Judy Fuller and her PTSD medical alert service dog, Chai, will be on hand for demonstrations and to answer such questions as, What is a service dog or medical alert dog? How does that differ from an emotional support animal? Or a therapy dog? Which animals are legally allowed in grocery stores or restaurants? What is proper etiquette when encountering one? The event will include a slide show on Chai's training and life. There is no charge for the talk but donations will be accepting donations for "4paws2freedom," the organization where Fuller and Chai received their training and national certification. For more information, visit http://www.yogawithjudy.massageplanet.com.