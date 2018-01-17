Learn about plant-based fuel tonight in Grass Valley

Learn how plant-based fuel can replace petroleum-based gasoline for powering cars or trucks today, 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. The Nevada County Climate Change Coalition will host guest speaker Dave Stoltz, a pioneer in developing automotive engines that run, not on petroleum-based gasoline, but on plant-based ethanol. Stoltz will describe the many benefits of an alcohol-based fuel, particularly in addressing climate change caused by CO2 emissions, as well as creating employment opportunities for producing and distributing ethanol. The evening program is free and refreshments will be served. All are welcome. For more information, call 530-274-1519.