Kiwanis Annual Community Fitness Day in Grass Valley

The Gold Country Kiwanis Club will host its annual Community Fitness Day fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Training Zone gym in Grass Valley. Classes offered will include spinning, Qigong, Silver Sneakers and Tai Chi. Live entertainment will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m., with food and drink provided throughout the three-hour event.

With a suggested donation of $15 per person, all proceeds will go to the children's Back-to-School Clothes Program, which is sponsored by Kiwanis, Kmart and the Grass Valley School District.

Through the program, approximately 65 children are taken shopping for school clothes, a backpack and supplies. The cost to sponsor a child for the Back-to-School event is $125. Interested donors are encouraged to write a check to Gold Country Education and Youth Benefits Foundation. Federal ID# 80-0238035. Checks can be brought to the Community Fitness event or mailed to Gold Country Kiwanis, P.O. Box 721, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Class times include Qigong, from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; Tai Chi, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 5:30 to 6 p.m.; Spinning (bicycling) 6 to 7 p.m.

The Training Zone is located at 722 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.