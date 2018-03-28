Kiwanis announces speech and essay contest winners
March 28, 2018
Three outstanding high school students recently won the Gold Country Kiwanis Essay/Speech contest. As part of the two-part contest, students first submitted an essay to the club, then selected contestants presented speeches on their subject matter. Judges for the contest were Meg Curry, retired federal attorney; Dan Frisella, assistant superintendent for the Nevada Joint Union High School District and Brian Hamilton, editor of The Union. Pictured, from left, are Amalia Dummett, second place; Catherine Renner, first place; and Katriena Mulligan, third place.
