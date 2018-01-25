Karen Woerner and Cassidy Joy: Harmonic Voices at the Open Book

Two of Nevada County's own voices will come together in harmony at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Open Book in Grass Valley. Singers Karen Woerner and Cassidy Joy will debut new original songs at an acoustic night of story and song that organizers say "is sure to be a mixture of the ethereal, edgy, romantic and personal."

Woerner and Joy began singing and playing together as a team in 2015. Brought together by their mutual taste in genres and shared love of 60s and 70s pioneers, they have performed throughout Northern California with a variety of backing musicians and guest artists ever since. Along with Woerner, Joy directed, produced and starred in the highly regarded Center for the Arts' event, "Simple Dreams: The Very Best of Linda Ronstadt," in November of 2016.

The Open Book is located at 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Light refreshment will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets for $10 will be available at the door and in advance at http://tinyurl.com/gvharmony.