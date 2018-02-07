Julie Baker recognized by Nevada County Arts Council

Julie Baker was the first recipient of the Nevada County Arts Council's Peggy Levine Arts and Community Service Award. Pictured from left are Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council; Jon Blinder, president; Julie Baker, and Howard Levine, Grass Valley city councilman. Baker was chosen due to her efforts throughout the years with the Center for the Arts as well as her work with Eliza Tudor and Howard Levine for Nevada County's recent designation as a California Cultural District by the California Arts Council.