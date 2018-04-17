Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline tribute benefits veterans

The Vietnam Veterans of America will host a "Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline Tribute Concert" at 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Center For The Arts in Grass Valley. Organizers say the benefit concert will raise funds for "any veteran with a desperate need." Tickets can be purchased at the Center For The Arts by 530-274-8384, at BriarPatch Co-op or online at http://www.vetsconcert.com.

Committed to their motto, "never again will one generation of veterans abandon another," the Vietnam Veterans of America actively supports legislative efforts for a wide range of veterans' issues including "fixing the Veterans Administration" so that veterans of every era will receive the care they need. In particular, the VVA has taken a strong position on the treatment of illnesses resulting from exposure to toxic material including Agent Orange and treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Source: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 535