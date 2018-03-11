‘Jambalaya and Jazz Night’ in Grass Valley benefits KARE Crisis Nursery
March 11, 2018
The first ever "Jambalaya and Jazz Night" will benefit KARE Crisis Nursery from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley. Performers will include the youth jazz duo, The Headliners (pictured), Ludi Hinrichs, George Cutter and Friends and the voices of Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner. The night is topped of by a flamboyant dance piece by Heather and the Cabaret Dolls.
The event will also include food with a New Orleans flair, live and silent auctions, and the "Wheel of Fun." Dinner is followed by a jazz show with a great line up. The evening's MC will be Howard Levine, and Paul Matson will be the auctioneer. Proceeds benefit the KARE Crisis Nursery, which provides emergency and respite care for young children whose families find themselves in difficult circumstances. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at Nevada City S.P.D., TheBookseller, online at http://www.Eventbrite.com, or by calling KARE at 530-265-0693.
