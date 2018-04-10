Is social media destroying our democracy? Learn more at Grass Valley presentation

Recent revelations about the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica's unauthorized use of private data obtained from the Facebook social media site to sway the 2016 presidential election is the subject of the United Nations Association Golden Empire Chapter meeting Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist church, 236 Church Street in Grass Valley.

The meeting starts with a social hour/refreshments at 5 and presentation at 5:30 p.m.

KVMR radio hosts Glenn Far and Paule Castro of the technology and innovation program "Zen Tech" will explain the process Cambridge Analytica used to boil down individual personal data into narrowly defined classes of voters. Once the beliefs and behavior of voters were defined, selectively targeted messages exaggerating or inflaming the personal beliefs/opinions of these personality "types" could be sent directly to every potential voter.

The presentation poses the question, "Is that acceptable in a democracy?" Print and television advertising are required by federal election regulations to identify the source of all political advertising.

Source: United Nations Association, Golden Empire Chapter.