Intero Foundation fundraiser today in Grass Valley

Intero Foundation is having their 5th Annual Children's Charity Fundraiser from 4:30 to 9 p.m. today, rain or shine, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 years and younger. This includes a catered dinner, dancing, a no-host bar donated by Knee Deep and a raffle. In addition a silent auction will feature items such as a week long vacation package in Vidanta, Mexico; certificates from eight golf courses, a one-month business coaching session, and eight-person private dinner valued at $1,800 from Wounded Warrior Chef Travis Johanson; two one-night stays at Gold Creek Inn and more. Donated items are worth more than $25,000. Over the past five years, the Intero Foundation has successfully raise and donated more than $70,000 to local charities, including the Nevada County Diaper Project, New Events and Opportunities (NEO), Child's Advocate of Nevada County, Community Resource Recovery, The Friendship Club, Sierra Harvest and CASA of Nevada County.

Source: Ivy Lukas