Indivisible Women of Nevada County to host April Environmental Action Forum

Indivisible Women of Nevada County will host an Environmental Action Forum from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on April 8 at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley. Nevada County women are invited to learn more about environmental policy and the fact that small everyday changes in personal choices can make a big difference in combating climate change.

Indivisible Women is a results-oriented collective of local women who are committed to engaging more fully to transform the political process. Hundreds of women from across the region have gathered at Indivisible Women events over the past year to become informed, learn how to take effective political action and gain support. Nationwide, Indivisible has mushroomed since January 2016 and now includes over 6,000 groups. Locally, IWNC works to represent the interests of women throughout our district at the local, state and national level.

All women are welcome to join this Sunday's event and engage directly with any teams of interest.

For more information, visit http://www.indivisiblewomen.org or Indivisible Women Nevada County on Facebook.