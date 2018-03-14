House of Representatives passes Stop School Violence Act

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 4909, the STOP School Violence Act Wednesday.

According to a news release, the legislation creates a grant program to train students, teachers, school officials, and local law enforcement to identify and respond to early signs of violence, as well as implementing technology to improve school security.

"Parents should always have the peace of mind that their child is in a safe and secure environment," LaMalfa stated in the release. "Schools are often zones targeted by deranged individuals with bad intent. It's important that our teachers, school administrators and other personnel are equipped with the training and technology to recognize threatening situations and have the ability to respond accordingly.

"The inaction of sheriff deputies during the Parkland shooting underlines the need to ensure local law enforcement as well as on campus personnel are trained to rapidly respond to these types of situations. The bill we passed today would increase readiness in schools while respecting the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

Source: Office of Rep. Doug LaMalfa