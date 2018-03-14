House of Representatives passes Stop School Violence Act
March 14, 2018
Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 4909, the STOP School Violence Act Wednesday.
According to a news release, the legislation creates a grant program to train students, teachers, school officials, and local law enforcement to identify and respond to early signs of violence, as well as implementing technology to improve school security.
"Parents should always have the peace of mind that their child is in a safe and secure environment," LaMalfa stated in the release. "Schools are often zones targeted by deranged individuals with bad intent. It's important that our teachers, school administrators and other personnel are equipped with the training and technology to recognize threatening situations and have the ability to respond accordingly.
"The inaction of sheriff deputies during the Parkland shooting underlines the need to ensure local law enforcement as well as on campus personnel are trained to rapidly respond to these types of situations. The bill we passed today would increase readiness in schools while respecting the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."
Source: Office of Rep. Doug LaMalfa
Trending In: News Briefs
- South Yuba River State Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and Empire Mine State Historic Park volunteer sign-up and orientation.
- Partners in English Language Learning seeks Nevada County volunteer tutors
- Judge Garen Horst to speak at Nevada County Jewish Community Center
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- A gut feeling: how intestinal microbes modulate mood and behavior
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot