Hospital hosts free prostate cancer screening event

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital's Community Cancer Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings from 1 to 5 p.m. today in Building 3, located at 155 Glasson Way in Grass Valley. The event is a collaborative effort between the hospital and the Prostate Conditions Education Council to support early screening and detection efforts in western Nevada County.

An estimated 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will occur in the United States this year and the disease is the third leading cause of cancer death in men. Prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent survivable if caught early. Participants in this free event may walk-in today or call 530-274-6883 to select an appointment time.

— Submitted to The Union