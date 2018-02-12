Hospice of the Foothills receives donation from Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley

The board of directors of Peace Lutheran Church's Mission Endowment Fund (MEF), has awarded a grant to Hospice of the Foothills (HOF). The endowment fund was established to promote responsible Christian stewardship and to expand and enhance the church's outreach objectives. On behalf of the endowment fund's board, Carolynn Peterson, left, HOF's former executive director, presented the donation to Vivian Tipton, right, HOF's new executive director,

"What a pleasure it is to accept my first donation on behalf of Hospice of the Foothills from Carolynn Peterson," said Tipton. "First, she handed me the 'reigns' to this amazing organization, and now she's handing me a check. I think I'm going to like it here."