Hospice of the Foothills hosts the Fourth Annual Volunteer Awards

April was National Volunteer Month and Hospice of the Foothills marked the occasion by hosting the Fourth Annual Marianne Murphy Volunteer Recognition event on April 19. Marianne Murphy was one of the key volunteers responsible for founding Hospice of the Foothills 39 years ago. Her primary role was that of volunteer coordinator, so volunteers say it's fitting that the annual volunteer awards should bear her name. Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine was on hand to present Viv Tipton, Hospice of the Foothills' executive director, with a special "Volunteer Week Proclamation." Mayor Levine continued by sharing a message of appreciation and gratitude for the work of Hospice of the Foothills, and particularly that of our volunteer workforce.

Volunteer Recognition Awards were presented to Linda More for patient support, Barbara Cisar for Friends of Hospice, Nancy Henson for professional services, Catalina Davis for complementary services, and Leslie Landi for Gift & Thrift. The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Cydne Grimsby for supporting Hospice of the Foothills in many ways over many years. Pictured from left are award winners Cydne Grimsby, Linda More, Nancy Henson, Catalina Davis and Barbara Cisar. Not pictured is Leslie Landi.

"Volunteers are the heart of Hospice of the Foothills," said Tipton. "It's exciting to honor this group of community members that give so much so selflessly."