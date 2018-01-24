Homelessness topic of Grass Valleypublic forum on Saturday

Local experts in western Nevada County will discuss the issue of homelessness and pathways toward solving it during two free Saturday public forums at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The first forum, set from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 will feature guest speaker Brendan Phillips, housing resource manager for Nevada County. In his recently created position, Phillips now works with area nonprofits that serve homeless people. He is helping to create a plan to increase the amount of low-income and workforce housing in western Nevada County, and will apply for grants to fund these projects. Phillips is the son of Hospitality House co-founder and homeless advocate Bruce "Utah" Phillips.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, the forum will include two guest speakers. The first will be Nancy Baglietto of Hospitality House, whose facility in Grass Valley's Glenbrook Basin is the area's only shelter for homeless people. Also presenting will be Janice O'Brien from Sierra Roots, a nonprofit that serves the chronically homeless, including people who may have mental disabilities, chronic health problems or active substance abuse. Many clients are not eligible for services at Hospitality House.

Both forums meet in the Old Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley (near downtown). The event is hosted by Peace Lutheran's Contemporary Issues Study Group, which examines pressing concerns including end-of-life decisions, environmental issues and different theologies. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.