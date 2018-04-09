Help needed for Sadie

Sammie's Friends, a nonprofit organization that raises medical funds for animals at the Nevada County Animal Shelter, is asking for donations to help pay for surgery a 6 year old boxer named Sadie. Volunteers said that Sadie has something in her windpipe — a mass or abscess — that requires surgery, as her laryngeal tissue is inflamed and causes difficulties with breathing. Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medicines have not proven to be effective and the condition may be life-threatening. The technical procedure will have to be performed by a board certified surgeon at the Mar Queen Hospital in Roseville, and the owner of the dog does not have enough money to cover the entire cost of the expensive surgery. Donations can be made to Sammie's Friends through PayPal by going to http://www.sammiesfriends.org or by sending a check to Sammie's Friends, 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949. Include a note specifying that the donation is specifically for Sadie. For more information, call Cheryl Wicks at 530-272-8833.