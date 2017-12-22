Help for Nevada County’s working poor

Food Access Saturday, a program designed specifically for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries, is designed to help working families who are not able to pick up supplemental food during week days. Currently in Nevada County, food is only distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry, began a six-month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the gap in providing food to the "working poor." The program was so successful that it was extended for another six months. United Way provides a majority of the funding and manpower while Interfaith Food Ministry provides the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding. Those in need of supplemental groceries are encouraged to pick up nutritious, supplemental groceries between 10 a.m. and noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org. Above, Deb Ramirez, volunteer; Mondae Hott, United Way Board treasurer and Terri Myers, volunteer, help out at a recent Food Access Saturday.